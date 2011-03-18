A Chinese Coal Baron Just Paid A Record $1.6 Million For A Dog Because "It's An Investment"

Photo: Friday Puppy

A millionaire Chinese coal baron just bought a Red Tibetan Mastiff for $1.6 million, making it the world’s most expensive dog, the Telegraph reported.Apparently the canines have “become highly-prized status symbols for China’s new rich.”



The Tibetan mastiff is supposedly a pure Chinese breed and is seldom found outside Tibet, which is why it’s a breed that often fetches high prices.

Also, the Chinese believe red is a lucky colour, and also think of Tibetan Mastiffs as holy animals, “blessing their owners’ health and security,” said the Daily Mail.

In fact, the last dog sale to set such a record was the same breed. That dog, when it arrived in its new home city, was chauffeured by a motorcade of 30 limos!

As for the latest news-maker, the little dog’s name is Hong Dong, which means Big Splash in English.

He’s apparently been fed on a strict diet of chicken and beef, which has been “spiced up with exotic Chinese delicacies such as sea cucumber and abalone.”

The seller told the Telegraph about the buyer,

“I could see he loved the puppy, or I would not have sold him,” he added. “The buyer told me he thought he was a good investment. As a male dog, he can be hired out to other breeders for as much as 100,000 yuan a shot. He could recoup his money in just a couple of years.”

“The price is justified,” he said. “We have spent a lot of money raising this dog, and we have the salaries of plenty of staff to pay.”

According to the Daily Mail, Queen Victoria, King George IV and Genghis Khan all owned red mastiffs.

