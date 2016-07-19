A restaurant in Singapore is offering a $2 million meal -- here's what it entails

If you thought the 24-carat gold doughnut for $100 in NYC was outlandish, wait until you hear about the $2 million dollar meal in Singapore

Ce La Vi, the rooftop restaurant at Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands Hotel, teamed up with Russian diamond company World of Diamonds to offer an out-of-this-world meal that doesn’t stop at just food — you also get a two-carat diamond and 10,000 roses, among other things.

According to Mashable, the expensive dinner is meant for two, and lasts eight hours.

It starts with a 45-minute helicopter ride over Singapore and a quick luxury cruise around town, before a chauffeured Rolls-Royce takes the affluent couple to the restaurant, where 10,000 roses and an 18-course meal awaits.

The extravagant menu includes dishes like Belon oysters, Almas caviar, and 44- to 55-year-old vintage wines. Of course, all of these items should be eaten with the diamond-encrusted chopsticks provided, which are engraved with the diners’ names.

As the grand finale, the couple will be presented with an extremely rare, two-carat blue diamond ring.

This meal is quite literally a once-in-a-lifetime experience: while only a handful of couples can afford this outlandish dining experience, World of Diamonds and Ce La Vi will be screening applicants to announce the lucky “winner” of this meal.

