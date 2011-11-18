World's Most Expensive Cufflinks By Fonderie 47

While these cufflinks are not a watch and don’t tell the time, they are closely related to the watch industry. They are also the first cool item from an interesting brand which has just officially made its debut.

The brand is Fonderie 47 (which I will explain more below) and the man who designed these cuff links for them is Roland Iten – a friend and very talented inventor who conceives things like the world’s most expensive belt buckles. Now he has designed what is likely the world’s most complicated and expensive cuff links. Check out my coverage and video of a Roland Iten belt buckle here.

Roland Iten has not yet produced a watch, though he has designed a number of concept watches that if ever made will be truly incredible. Roland Iten’s workshops is actually part of the Richemont Group and his inventions are both useful and luxurious.

Read the rest here at the watch review site aBlogtoRead.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.