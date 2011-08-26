The 8 Most Expensive Cell Phones In The World

Renowned gadget customizer Stuart Hughes came up with this masterpiece in 2009. There are over 200 diamonds on this mobile phone, and it also has 271 grams of 22-carat solid gold! The home button on this 3GS iPhone has a 7.1 carat diamond on it and the Apple logo on the back features 23 gems.

If you still think you can afford this, make sure you have about Rs. 144000000 (~$3,121,060) lying around somewhere!