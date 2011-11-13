Now That The New York Marathon Is Over, Here Are 11 Exotic Races To Sign Up For

Photo: Flickr – Nicholas Babaian

Running 26.2 miles is a feat unto itself. After all, the first person to run a marathon is said to have died immediately after.But sometimes it is about the destination, and not just the journey.



And there are plenty of marathons around the globe that are more than just 26.2 miles to run — they are adventures unto themselves.

Whether staving off frostbite or scaling historical monuments, these exotic locations put a whole new twist on marathons.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.