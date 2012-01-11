Worlds Most Exclusive Visiting Cards : Black Astrum

A name that reminds us of those uber-exclusive black credit cards (those no limit types) is perfect for the diamond encrusted business cards that Black Astrum has come up with.



The ultimate business card as it is being touted as (we certainly have not heard of any diamond encrusted business cards before) is meant for ultra high net individuals (call us jokers, but the diamond encrusted part kind of tipped us off to this anyway). Based in London and Berkshire, the designers of the firm work with the individual to create a personally tailored product that is unmatched in terms of quality and type.

“The Signature Card allows our members to express themselves in a truly unique way” said Sufian Khawaja, Black Astrum’s concept director. “Although each design is bespoke, a full set of cards can contain in excess of 30 carats. We’ve had several enquiries from American celebrities and international businessmen, however our cards are offered by invitation only, reflecting our desire to serve only the most premier individuals”.

Using precision cast Swiss made materials and diamonds of the highest quality, the Signature Card is designed to make an immediate statement. Originally produced as a one-off commission for a wealthy Middle Eastern family, the card elegantly encapsulates the pre-eminence of the individual.

Prices and details available upon request at the Black Astrum.

The Rich Times

