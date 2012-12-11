Gigantic Map Reveals The Modern Pirate Hot Spots That Terrify Shippers Around The World

Lloyd’s of London, the world’s most prestigious insurer, operates a group called the Joint War Committee.



It’s in charge of determining the most dangerous ports, shipping lanes and coastlines in the world.

Earlier this year, the JWC updated its list of hotspots.

And research firm Control Risks has sent us a killer map showing where they’re located.

(CAUTION: SCROLLING REQUIRED)First, here’s the legend:

Photo: Control Risks

And here is the full map, with our annotations:

Photo: Control Risks

