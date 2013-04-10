The Most colourful aeroplanes In The Skies

Most of what matters to air travellers is how the inside of a plane looks and feels — after all, that’s where they’ll be spending the flight.
But that doesn’t stop airlines from coming up with some remarkable liveries, to give their aircraft a special look.
Here are some of the best flying through the skies today.
Siberia S7 Airlines is headquartered in Novosibirsk Oblast, Russia; it has been Russia's fastest-growing airline and recently passed Aeroflot as Russia's largest domestic airline.
Air Jamaica is the current national airline of Jamaica. It has been owned and operated by Caribbean Airlines Limited since 26 May 2011.
Air Tahiti Nui is French Polynesia's flag carrier airline with its head office in the Immeuble Dexter in Papeete, Tahiti.
Bangkok Airways is a regional airline based in, Bangkok, Thailand. It operates scheduled services to destinations in Thailand, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, Laos, Maldives, Burma, India and Singapore.
Mango is a state-owned South African low-cost airline, founded in 2006 as a subsidiary of South African Airways, that operates domestic scheduled budget services.
Frontier Airlines is a low-cost airline headquartered in Denver, Colorado, and a subsidiary and operating brand of Republic Airways.
Kulula Air is a South African low-fare airline, operating on major domestic routes outside of Johannesburg.
