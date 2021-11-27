I went to the world’s most beautiful Taco Bell, and it was so stunning I forgot I was eating fast food

When it comes to Taco Bell, you could say I’m a pretty big fan. Me with Taco Bell’s new twist on the chicken sandwich. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider Whenever Taco Bell releases a new menu item, I’m the first one in line to try it. I love the chain’s Grilled Cheese Burrito , and also tried its twist on the chicken sandwich My love for Taco Bell runs so deep that I’ve been known to blow $US60 ($AU84) on a midnight delivery. Excessive? Probably. But nothing hits the spot after a big night out like some Crunchwrap Supremes and a Party Pack. So when I found out that my childhood home was only an hour away from what’s considered the most beautiful Taco Bell in the world, I knew I had to make the trek.

The Taco Bell that has been dubbed “the most beautiful in the world” is in Pacifica, California. ‘s location in Pacifica, California. Taco Bell Located right on Pacifica State Beach, this Taco Bell has become famous for its outdoor patio with stunning ocean views. It was redesigned into a Cantina location in 2019, with new features including a fireplace and surfboard parking spaces. The Pacifica Taco Bell went viral on TikTok last year when a fan gave her followers a tour. And one couple recently paid $US4,000 ($AU5,599) to have their wedding reception at the location. So, on the day before Thanksgiving, I convinced my family to make the trek to Pacifica from our home in Silicon Valley. It was time to see if the “world’s most beautiful Taco Bell” actually lived up to its name.

I was already impressed when we drove up to the famous Taco Bell location. It was a perfectly sunny day when I visited Taco Bell Pacifica. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider It was a rare sunny day in Pacifica, which is just a few miles from San Francisco and often shares the city’s perennially foggy backdrop. But the sky was bright blue on Thanksgiving eve, and the surfboards were out in full force behind the restaurant. I could see dozens of surfers as I got out of the car, greeted by the sound of crashing waves and the smell of a salt-tinged breeze. Ah, paradise.

Before I went inside, I decided to get a closer look at the ocean view — which looked straight out of a California postcard. This is the view from right behind Taco Bell Pacifica. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider Taco Bell’s backyard was packed with fellow Bay Area locals soaking up the sunshine on the rocky beach, watching surfers conquer the sea. Stunning houses on a cliff overlooking the ocean could be seen in the distance, reminding me of Malibu. For a second I completely forgot I was at a fast-food restaurant.

After the hour-long drive, my family was ready for some food. So I went inside to order and was impressed by the chic and modern interior. The counter at Taco Bell Pacifica. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider Taco Bell Pacifica’s main colors are a crisp white and a pretty turquoise, the latter of which is used for the main counter. Despite the holiday week, the location was pretty packed for the Wednesday lunch hour.

The dining area is also pretty, with a bright multicolored mural that paid tribute to Taco Bell’s hot sauces. The interior looked really modern and chic. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider There was also a closet full of merch for sale.

There’s even a firepit under a huge window overlooking the ocean for those who’d rather stay cozy while appreciating the views. I loved that there was a firepit. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider Pacifica can get really chilly no matter how good the California weather is, so I thought this was a really nice touch.

I then went to grab a table on the patio, where it became immediately obvious why almost no one was sitting inside. The outdoor patio offered front-row seats to the sea. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider I always knew Taco Bell Pacifica had ocean views, but I didn’t realize that it is literally on the beach. It’s so close you could call over a hot surfer and feed him a taco without leaving your seat. How’s that for the beginning of a beautiful love story? But sorry, back to the location. There are tons of tables on the outdoor deck, as well as a bench that runs right along the edge — providing ample oceanside seating for hungry guests.

Taco Bell Pacifica is so surfer-friendly, there’s even a special takeout window for them. The takeout counter for surfers and beachgoers. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider There’s no need to clean your feet or put on shoes when you can just stroll right up from the beach and place your order for some burritos and a Baja Breeze.

Since this is a Cantina location, I decided to order all three of the special alcoholic drinks. The Cantina Margarita, Sangria, and Mountain Dew Baja Breeze. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider I got the Mountain Dew Baja Blast, the Cantina Margarita, and the Sangria. You can order the Baja Blast or Margarita with either vodka or tequila, and you can specify whether you’d want the regular or top-shelf liquor. And, in true ​​”Live Más” spirit, you can also add extra shots or get your drink in a huge, Fat Tuesday-style reusable cup (more on that in a bit).

My family and I scored two tables right at the edge of the deck and started with our Taco Bell cocktails. My family’s table at Taco Bell Pacifica. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider My favorite was definitely the sangria. It tasted a bit like frosé, with just a hint of sweetness. It was also the only drink of the three that I could really taste the alcohol in. I also loved the Baja Blast, which I ordered with vodka. I actually had no idea it was made with Mountain Dew, but the drink was super refreshing and had a nice balance of tart to sweet. The Cantina Margarita, which I ordered with tequila, had a fun bright-green color but tasted a little artificial to me. It felt like the kind of drink I’d get at as a 20-year-old partying on Squid Roe in Cabo during Spring Break.

It was finally time for some food, and first up was the new Cantina Crispy Melt taco. The Cantina Crispy Melt taco. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider I haven’t been super impressed with the chain’s new tacos in the past — I always go for the burritos or a Crunchwrap — so I was shocked by how much I loved the Cantina Crispy Melt. The seasoned beef had tons of flavor, the veggies didn’t taste stale, and the taco was super juicy — even without any Taco Bell hot sauce. And the crispiness of the fried white-corn shell gave each bite a delightful crunch. My parents and sister loved this taco so much, they each ordered another one.

Next up were Taco Bell’s new twists on the Grilled Cheese Burrito. The Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider As with the Grilled Cheese Burrito , the Double Steak is ooey-gooey goodness. The cheese is prominent without overpowering the burrito, and the seasoned rice is absolutely delicious. There’s a perfect amount of steak, giving you some meat with every bite. And the chipotle sauce adds a nice kick to the flavors. My dad, who tried both the original and steak version during our lunch in Pacifica, preferred the new burrito. “The meat shines more in the steak one than the beef one,” he told me. “It reminds me of a Philly Cheesesteak — but in a burrito.”

Next up was the Spicy Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito, which I loved even more. The Spicy Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider The spicy Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito has actual jalapeños grilled into it, providing even more heat and crunch to each bite. It’s a great touch that adds more texture and flavor. I would definitely order either version again, even before midnight.

My family, who are not big Taco Bell people, couldn’t believe how much they enjoyed the food — and the location. All the food we had at Taco Bell Pacifica was delicious. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider It was actually my sister’s very first time having Taco Bell (I know, how are we related?) and she loved the whole dining experience. “This view makes it feel less like fast food,” she said. “How will I ever be able to eat at another Taco Bell again?” “Everything tastes better with this view,” my mom agreed.

But the Taco Bell Pacifica experience wouldn’t be complete without this crazy drink. You can even get Fat Tuesday-style drinks at the Pacifica location. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider I didn’t even realize this mega drink existed until I saw someone drinking from one on the outdoor patio. Obviously, I had to try it. I went with the Cantina Margarita, this time ordering it with premium tequila (for a total of $US21 ($AU29)) because it just seemed like the most appropriate flavor to drink out of a huge plastic container. After a few sips, I definitely wished I had gone with the sangria instead. The artificial taste of the margarita somehow felt even stronger. Despite the fun Vegas vibes, it just wasn’t for me. But I’m definitely going to use the cup again.