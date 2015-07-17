This 1,975-foot waterslide coming to New Jersey is the longest one in the world

A 1,975 foot long inflatable waterslide is coming to Action Park in Vernon, NJ. Developed by New Zealand native Jimi Hunt, the Guinness Book of World Records recognises it as the longest waterslide in the world.

Test rides of the slide have proven successful, but the attraction still must pass state approval and may be open to the public in 2016.

Video courtesy of Reuters

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.