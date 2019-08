Four hundred Italian pizza makers spent 11 hours making the world’s longest pizza, which spans 1.15 miles. Guinness World Records were present and measured the piping hot pizza as it came out of the oven.

Written and produced by David Fang

Follow INSIDER Food on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.