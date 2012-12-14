It Took Models 45 Minutes To Strut Down The World's Longest Catwalk

On Monday, a new Guinness World Record for the longest catwalk was set in Hong Kong.



The runway was a total of two miles, and was a collaboration between the Danish Fashion Institute and the Hong Kong Fashion Designer’s Association. 343 models participated as well as 35 Danish fashion, jewelry, and accessory brands. It took the models an average of 45 minutes to walk the entire length of the bright pink catwalk.

Danish Fashion Institute’s CEO, Eva Kruse said of the event, “I was extremely proud when I saw the models walking down the runway with Hong Kong’s skyline as the back drop. It was simply the best of Danish fashion represented in a beautiful international environment.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.