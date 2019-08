The 302 foot-long Airlander 10 has completed its maiden flight at the Cardington airfield in England.

It cost £25 million to make and it is a hybrid of blimp, helicopter, and plane.

It is the world’s longest aircraft and it is one-third longer than the average passenger plane, which is about 200 feet long.

Produced by Claudia Romeo

