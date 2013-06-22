The 25 Least Populated Countries In The World

Why so few? Would you want to live on an island with fierce and flaming volcanoes, yet so cold it's called Iceland? The country was also discovered by Norwegian vikings and was the last European country to be settled.

Why you may still want to visit The lava based scenery rising from the storms of the Atlantic is fantastic! So is the food. Just leave your whale meat boycotting plans at home. Whale meat is the healthiest meat on the planet and tastes fantastic when prepared as it is supposed to in one of Reykjavik's gourmet restaurants. You may also try puffin or walrus.

Tourists annually, in percentage of population 1,418,000 tourists, 443% of the population!

As if the US would have 1,390,639,197 tourists per year. That reads 1 billion, 390 millions 639 thousand and 197 and could have helped settle the US debt, although every tourist would still have to cover 11,826 USD to eliminate it. Some smaller countries have even higher percentages, but they have very small populations (less than 100,000 citizens) and are not surrounded by an ocean. I therefore still consider Iceland's tourist numbers more impressive.

What else What is the worst liqueur you can think of? Make it twice as bad, and you have Brennivín, the national Icelandic liquor that is also known as Black Death. Why it was ever invented? To make hákarl, cured and fermented (more commonly referred to as rotten or putrefied) shark edible. You will drown and mask the shark taste with a shot or five with Brennivín in order to regain consciousness. Do also note that the country has so few people that everyone is listed by their first name in the telephone directory.