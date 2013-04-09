Roman Abramovich No Longer Owns The World's Largest Yacht

Step aside Roman Abramovich — you’re no longer the owner of the world’s largest yacht.



Boat maker Lürssen announced late last week that it had officially launched Azzam, a 590-foot (180-meter) ship, placing it in the water near its Bremen, Germany facility. Billionaire Abramovich’s yacht Eclipse, which previously held the title of world’s largest yacht, measures 538 feet long.

While Lürssen has not confirmed the ship’s owner, it’s been reported that it was built for Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, who supposedly paid a whopping $627.4 million for it.

Superyachts.com attended the launch and shared some additional details:

Amongst many other features the yacht has a main salon with a length of 29 m and a beam of 18m with an open plan and no pillars. She will travel in excess of 30 knots, powered by a combination of 2 gas turbines and 2 diesel engines with a total of 94000 horse powers.

The interior decoration was undertaken by the renowned French designer Christophe Leoni who is proud to have been able to realise a sophisticated and luxurious interior in a turn of the century Empire style.

The ship still must go through sea trials, and will be delivered to its owner later this year. The photo below shows the massive Azzam:

Claus Schaefe / TheYachtPhoto.com

