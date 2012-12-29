The World's Largest Scrabble Game Is Over Seven Feet Tall

This is the World’s Largest Scrabble Game from Hammacher Schlemmer.



Why We Love It: Who doesn’t love Scrabble? This version spans nearly five times the size of the original at 88 1/2” tall by 99 1/4” wide, and weighs roughly 13 pounds. There are only nine in existence, and they were handmade by John Kahn, a mixed media artist who creates colossal pop art.

Each board was constructed from Russian birch plywood, and comes with magnet plywood pieces and individual game racks. The Hammacher version is outrageously expensive, but you can use it as inspiration to make your own, like these people did.

Photo: Hammacher Schlemmer

Where To Buy: If you can afford it, through Hammacher Schlemmer.

Cost: $12,000.

Want to nominate a cool product for Stuff We Love? Send an email to Megan Willett at [email protected] with “Stuff We Love” in the subject line.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.