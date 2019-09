We love this video of the world’s largest Rube Goldberg device, a 300-step machine that inflates and pops balloons. The video comes to us via Gizmodo.



The machine was built by Purdue’s Society of Professional Engineers, blowing away their previous record of a 156-step device.

Watch:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

