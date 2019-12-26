The world's largest river cruise ship will sail in Spring 2020 — see inside

The world’s largest river cruise – Sabrina Victoria – will set sail in the spring of 2020 on China’s Yangtze River.

The cruise, run by the America-based Victoria Cruise Line, combines Chinese-inspired decor elements with Western-optimised menus and amenities.

China is projected to become the world’s largest cruise market by 2030 with eight to 10 million customers annually, according to the Shanghai International Shipping Institute.

The world’s largest river cruise ship will launch spring of 2020 on China’s Yangtze River, according to its maker Victoria Cruise Lines.

The ship, named Victoria Sabrina, is operated by the New York-based Victoria Cruises and was created in conjunction with nine research and design firms, according to Victoria Cruises. It will also be the first “generation of ships” to include technology optimised to be environmentally friendly by saving electricity and energy.

“This new ship is the first to take full advantage of the increased water level of the Yangtze as a result of the Three Gorges Dam,” spokesperson Larry Greenman said in a statement.

The cruise ship has six passenger decks – with 286 passenger staterooms that can hold 600 people – as well as a Theatre Deck, according to Travel and Leisure. Onboard entertainment and amenities include lectures, Chinese cultural performing arts, music, and meals designed by Emmy-winning chef Walter Staib.

Victoria Cruise Lines is the only American-managed cruise line that runs on the Yangtze River with a menu and amenities designed for American and Western passengers, according to the cruise line.

The Victoria Sabrina joins China as the cruise market segment in the country is increasing rapidly. China is projected to grow to be the world’s largest cruise market by 2030 with eight to 10 million customers annually, according to the Shanghai International Shipping Institute.

Keep scrolling to see the inside of the world’s largest river cruise:

The cabins were “designed for maximum passenger comfort,” according to its maker.

The Superior Stateroom has 275 square feet of room with a balcony for occupants to enjoy the view.

The midsize Executive Suite has 375 square feet of living spaces and comes with the Luxury Amenities package that includes happy hour, WiFi, and access to the ship’s restaurants Top of the Yangtze and The View.

Shangri-La Suite is the largest room option with 1,320 square feet of balcony space and 915 square feet of interior living space.

The ship has an open concept floor plan that is decorated to reflect both modernity and Chinese tradition.

“The mist-shrouded Three Gorges are just as impressive, but the overall experience goes much deeper into the panoramic vistas and traditions of the region and its people with new excursions and unique on-shore entertainment,” Greenman wrote in a statement.

The ship’s passage will include views of the Qutang, Wu, and Xiling Gorges, as well as ancient temples and pagodas.

The Observation Deck has mood lighting for the “perfect evening ambiance.”

