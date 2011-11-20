Worlds Largest Quran has a 120 Kilo Gold and Silver Cover

The Russian republic of Tatarstan played host to the worlds biggest Quran when it was unveiled in Kazan (the capital). The Quran weighs a stunning 800 kilos (1763 pounds ) of which 120 kilos (264 pounds) are of the frame cover alone. The Quran is 1.5 m by 2 m, and 3 m by 2 m if unfolded. The cover is tinseled with gold and silver and embellished with malachite, jasper and phianites.



Its notable to mention the Worlds Smallest Quran in the same breath since that one too was encrusted with diamonds and rubies as well as gold.

The worlds largest Quran will be placed in the hall of Qolsharif Mosque. In June 2012, it will be transferred to Bolgary in today’s Tatarstan and will be placed on the commemorative stone that was established in honour of accepting Islam as the state religion of Volga Bulgaria in 922.

The Rich Times

