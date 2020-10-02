The world's largest plane engine just received certification to power the new flagship airliner Boeing hopes will be its redemption, the 777X

JASON REDMOND/AFP/Getty GE Aviation’s new GE9X just received clearance to fly by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Boeing selected General Electric to build the engines for its new 777X in 2013 and the result would be the world’s largest jet engine.

The GE9X will exclusively power the 777X and offer increased fuel efficiency and over 100,000 pounds of thrust.

The world’s largest plane engine was just cleared to fly by the Federal Aviation Administration, paving the way for the commercial launch of the world’s largest twin-engine passenger jet in 2022.

General Electric’s aviation subsidiary, GE Aviation, is celebrating the milestone with its massive new GE9X engine that will soon fly thousands of passengers around the world every day. It’s the exclusive engine for the Boeing 777X, a next-generation version of the manufacturer’s famed 777 wide-body aircraft used by the likes of American Airlines, British Airways, and Emirates.

Boeing first gave GE Aviation the exclusive contract to develop and build the engines for the 777X in 2013. A likely match, GE Aviation currently make the GE90 engines that are used by some airlines currently flying the 777, including Qatar Airways which operates the world’s longest 777 route between Doha, Qatar, and Auckland, New Zealand.

The engine’s certification brings Boeing one step closer to delivering the finished product to launch customer Emirates in 2022. The coronavirus pandemic has slowed enthusiasm for new aircraft deliveries but the 777X is a feat of engineering that offers a 400-seat passenger cabin and increased fuel efficiency at a time when airlines need it the most.

Take a closer look at the GE Aviation GE9X engine.

The 777X is slated to be Boeing’s redemption after being plagued by problems on its 737 Max and 787 Dreamliner families, two revolutionary aircraft that haven’t been able to stay out of the headlines in recent years.

JASON REDMOND/AFP/Getty A taxing Boeing 777X in Seattle, Washington.

The world’s largest twin-engine is chock full of interesting features, including a wingspan so large that it requires retractable wingtips so it doesn’t hit other aeroplanes while taxiing.

JASON REDMOND/AFP/Getty A Boeing 777X aircraft preparing for takeoff.

But behind any great aircraft is an equally great engine, and that’s where the GE Aviation GE9X comes in.

Stephen Brashear/Getty A Boeing 777X test flight.

Boeing tapped General Electric to power the 777X in 2013, requiring a new engine for the next-generation plane.

General Electric A GE Aviation GE9X engine during testing.

The massive engines are the exclusive powerplant for the 777X, having the world’s largest twin-engine jet all to itself and vice versa.

General Electric A GE Aviation GE9X engine during testing.

It’s not an uncommon practice for an engine to have a monopoly on an aircraft, especially with the specialised next-generation aircraft from Boeing and Airbus.

General Electric A GE Aviation GE9X engine during testing.

The Airbus A350 XWB, for example, only uses Rolls-Royce engines.

Tom Buysse/Shutterstock.com An Airbus A350-1000 XWB aircraft with Rolls-Royce engines.

And GE Aviation didn’t disappoint, giving Boeing an engine that boasts 10% greater efficiency compared to its predecessor…

General Electric A GE Aviation GE9X engine during testing.

Source: General Electric

Over 100,000 pounds of thrust per engine….

General Electric A GE Aviation GE9X engine during testing.

Source: General Electric

And the lowest noise level of any GE Aviation engine.

General Electric A GE Aviation GE9X engine during testing.

Source: General Electric

It’s the largest aeroplane engine ever built but the use of composites and 3D printing actually makes it lighter than if using titanium, found on predecessor engines.

General Electric A GE Aviation GE9X engine during testing.

Source: General Electric

The list price for each engine is over $US70 million and airlines make their own deals to buy the engines from GE Aviation, though some of the leverage is gone since GE is the exclusive engine manufacturer for the 777X.

General Electric A GE Aviation GE9X engine during testing.

Source: General Electric

The engine is so large that GE Aviation couldn’t help but show off some size comparisons.

JASON REDMOND/AFP/Getty A GE Aviation GE9X engine used exclusively on the Boeing 777X.

With a 134-inch diameter, a 7-foot-tall person could comfortably stand in the engine cavity with room to spare.

TERRAY SYLVESTER/Reuters The GE Aviation GE9X engine that powers the Boeing 777X.

In fact, it’s around the same width as a Boeing 737 fuselage, one of Boeing’s most popular airliners.

General Electric A GE9X engine is roughly the same size as a Boeing 737 fuselage.

Keep in mind, a 737 seats six people across one row separated by an aisle.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 interior.

GE Aviation has already delivered 10 GE9X engines to Boeing’s Everett, Washington facility for the 777X test aircraft.

Boeing A Boeing 777X equipped with a GE Aviation GE9X engine.

Boeing has four test aircraft currently crisscrossing the country in preparation for its Federal Aviation Administration certification and entry into service in 2022.

Boeing Boeing’s third 777X aircraft departing on a test flight.

The first flight of the world’s longest twin-engine jet took place in January 2020, and so began the flight-testing campaign.

JASON REDMOND/AFP/Getty A Boeing 777X aircraft departing Paine Field.

The GE9X will be specific to the 777X but testing the engine required an even bigger aircraft, the venerable Boeing 747.

General Electric A GE Aviation GE9X engine during testing.

GE Aviation uses the Queen of the Skies as a testbed aircraft for new engines to put them through their paces in the air.

General Electric A GE Aviation GE9X engine during testing.

Flight testing began with the 747 in March 2018 with the GE9X racking up over 5,000 hours in the sky before even coming near a 777X.

JASON REDMOND/AFP/Getty A Boeing 777X taxing at Paine Field.

Source: General Electric

In the course of the 5,000 hours of testing, the engine held up across 3,000 take-offs and landings.

LINDSEY WASSON/Reuters A Boeing 777X aircraft.

Various conditions are simulated including icing and rain, while also testing the engine against debris.

TERRAY SYLVESTER/Reuters A Boeing 777X taxing to the hangar.

GE Aviation has racked up billions in orders for the engines, with over 600 on order from the various 777X carriers. That’s over $US20 billion in orders before the first aircraft has even been delivered, with maintenance programs also bringing in additional revenue.

TERRAY SYLVESTER/Reuters A Boeing 777X with its wingtips retracted.

The first users of the GE9X will be the 777X’s launch customers including Emirates…

Reuters An Emirates passenger plane comes in to land at London’s Heathrow Airport.

All Nippon Airways…

YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP/Getty An All Nippon Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

British Airways…

Reuters A British Airways Boeing 777.

Qatar Airways…

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Qatar Airways Boeing 777-200LR.

Etihad Airways…

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider An Etihad Airways Boeing 777 aircraft.

Singapore Airlines…

Soos Jozsef / Shutterstock.com A Singapore Airlines Boeing 777 aircraft.

Lufthansa…

Larry Downing/Reuters A Lufthansa Boeing 747-8i.

And Cathay Pacific.

Reuters A Cathay Pacific Boeing 777 plane lands at Hong Kong International Airport.

Boeing picking GE Aviation for the engine comes as no surprise since GE90 engines have been faithfully powering current-generation 777 aircraft.

Shutterstock.com A Boeing 777-300ER aircraft powered by GE Aviation engines.

The pandemic has slowed Boeing’s production schedule for the 777X and the first delivery isn’t expected until 2022.

Boeing A Boeing 777X aircraft in flight.

But when it is delivered, the world will look on as the world’s largest plane carries the world’s largest engines into the next era of aviation.

Reuters Boeing stages the first flight of its 777X plane outside Seattle,

