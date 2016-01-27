This is what a $13 million model train set looks like

Miniatur Wunderland in Hamburg, Germany, is the world’s largest model train set and airport. Its eight sections are connected by eight miles of track, and it features over 4,000 buildings and 215,000 figurines.

So far it has cost over $13 million to build, and it isn’t even done yet.

Story and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

