World's Largest Lamborghini Dealership Accused Of $12 Million Theft

What was the world’s largest Lamborghini dealership doing mysteriously closed in November. Now, more details behind the car retailer’s behaviour are emerging. Apparently they re-sold their cars at a discount and then stiffed their creditors. Now the Southern California dealership is being sued for $12 million in theft.



OC Register: Lamborghini Orange County, formerly the world’s largest dealer of the Italian luxury vehicles that sell from upwards of $200,000 apiece, closed in November without explanation. Now court documents indicate what happened.

The owners of Lamborghini Orange County in Santa Ana committed “outright theft” of approximately $12 million by selling its fleet of exotic sports cars at deep discounts and failing to pay their creditor, according to a lawsuit filed by Volkswagen Credit Inc. in Orange County Superior Court.

The lawsuit says the owners of the Orange County dealership and its affiliate in Calabasas unloaded 54 cars in eight days – accounting for 8 per cent of all the Lamborghinis sold in the United States during all of 2008.

The lawsuit says VW Credit, which covered the cost of Lamborghini O.C.’s cars in advance of sale, doesn’t know where the proceeds went. But it didn’t get the money.

See Also: Buy A Multimillion Dollar Mansion, Get A Free Bentley

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.