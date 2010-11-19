Forget GM: Here Are The 16 Biggest IPOs Of All Time

Hannah Kim
Today we saw the re-launch of General Motors, and its listing on the NYSE. The IPO thus far looks successful  with an opening at $35, up from initial public offering price of $33. It has raised $20.1 billion at IPO, according to Reuters.

But how does it rank up against past performers?

#16 Japan Tobacco

Proceeds: $9.576 million

Issue Date: 8/31/94

Market: Japan

What they do: Japan Tobacco is the world's third largest tobacco company, with a global market share of 11% and market capitalisation of approximately $32 billion.

Source: Japan Tobacco, Reuters (via WSJ.com)

#15 East Japan Railway Co.

Proceeds: $9.914 billion

Issue Date: 8/31/93

Market: Japan

What they do: East Japan Railway is a passenger railway company with 'shinkansen' bullet-train lines connecting Tokyo with other major cities.

Source: Yahoo Finance, Reuters (via WSJ.com)

#14 Telstra Corp Ltd.

Proceeds: $10.189 billion

Issue Date: 11/15/97

Market: Australia

What they do: Telstra is an Australian telecommunications and information services company that provides fixed line and mobile services in addition to 3G services.

Source: Telstra, Reuters (via WSJ.com)

#13 AT&T Wireless Group

Proceeds: $10.620 billion

Issue Date: 4/26/00

Market: United States

What they do: AT&T Wireless is America's second largest wireless telecommunications company that provides mobile and Wi-Fi services.

Source: AT&T, Reuters (via WSJ.com)

#12 OAO Rosneft

Proceeds: $10.656 billion

Issue Date: 7/13/06

Market: Russia

What they do: Rosneft is a petroleum company partially owned by the Russian government that is engaged in exploration and production in Russia, the Far East, Kazakhstan and Algeria.

Source: Rosneft, Reuters (via WSJ.com)

#11 Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance

Proceeds: $11.159 billion

Issue Date: 3/23/10

Market: Japan

What they do: Dai-ichi is one of Japan's top insurance companies that provides individual and group life insurance, annuities, and medical coverage.

Source: Yahoo Finance, Reuters (via WSJ.com)

#10 Bank of China Ltd.

Proceeds: $11.186 billion

Issue Date: 5/23/06

Market: China

What they do: The Bank of China is one of the largest partially state-owned banks in China that offers a range of financial services to customers across the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Macau and 29 overseas countries.

Source: Bank of China, Reuters (via WSJ.com)

#9 Deutsche Telekom AG

Proceeds: $12.487 billion

Issue Date: 11/17/96

Market: Germany

What they do: Deutsche Telekom is a telecommunications and information technology service company with almost 200 million customers in approximately 50 countries.

Source: Deutsch Telekom, Reuters (via WSJ.com)

#8 Nippon Telegraph & Telephone

Proceeds: $13.745 billion

Issue Date: 10/24/86

Market: Japan

What they do: NTT is a telecommunications provider in Japan that offers fixed and mobile voice and other telecommunications related services.

Source: NTT, Reuters (via WSJ.com)

#7 Enel SpA

Proceeds: $16.588 billion

Issue Date: 11/2/99

Market: Italy

What they do: Enel is Italy's largest power company that produces, distributes and sells electricity and gas to more than 61 million customers in 40 countries.

Source: Enel, Reuters (via WSJ.com)

#6 NTT Mobile Communications Network Inc.

Proceeds: $18.051 billion

Issue Date: 10/12/98

Market: Japan

What they do: In April 2000, NTT Mobile Communications Network changed its name to NTT DOCOMO. The company provides wireless telecommunication services to over 56 million subscribers in Japan.

Source: Yahoo Finance, Reuters (via WSJ.com)

#5 Visa Inc.

Proceeds: $19.650 billion

Issue Date: 3/18/08

Market: United States

What they do: Visa is the operator of the largest consumer payment system in the world. The company counts approximately 1.7 billion payment cards, credit and otherwise, in circulation.

Source: Yahoo Finance, Reuters (via WSJ.com)

#4 AIA

Proceeds: $20.500 billion

Issue Date: 10/22/10

Market: Hong Kong

What they do: American International Assurance is an insurance company based in Hong Kong with offices in the Asia-Pacific region.

Source: AIA, Reuters (via WSJ.com)

#3 GM

Proceeds: $20.1 billion

Issue Date: 11/18/2010

Market: NYSE

Source: Reuters

#2 ICBC

Proceeds: $21.969 billion

Issue Date: 10/20/06

Market: China

What they do: The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China provides financial products and services to 3.61 million corporate and 216 million individual clients.

Source: ICBC, Reuters (via WSJ.com)

#1 Agricultural Bank of China

Proceeds: $22.121 billion

Issue Date: 7/6/10

Market: China

What they do: The Agricultural Bank of China is one of China's largest banks with almost 24,000 branches and approximately 441,000 employees.

Source: Reuters, Reuters (via WSJ.com)

Still excited about GM?

Here's the presentation GM used to sell its IPO >

