Forget GM: Here Are The 16 Biggest IPOs Of All Time

Today we saw the re-launch of General Motors, and its listing on the NYSE. The IPO thus far looks successful with an opening at $35, up from initial public offering price of $33. It has raised $20.1 billion at IPO, according to Reuters.
But how does it rank up against past performers?
Proceeds: $9.576 million
Issue Date: 8/31/94
Market: Japan
What they do: Japan Tobacco is the world's third largest tobacco company, with a global market share of 11% and market capitalisation of approximately $32 billion.
Source: Japan Tobacco, Reuters (via WSJ.com)
Proceeds: $9.914 billion
Issue Date: 8/31/93
Market: Japan
What they do: East Japan Railway is a passenger railway company with 'shinkansen' bullet-train lines connecting Tokyo with other major cities.
Source: Yahoo Finance, Reuters (via WSJ.com)
Proceeds: $10.189 billion
Issue Date: 11/15/97
Market: Australia
What they do: Telstra is an Australian telecommunications and information services company that provides fixed line and mobile services in addition to 3G services.
Source: Telstra, Reuters (via WSJ.com)
Proceeds: $10.620 billion
Issue Date: 4/26/00
Market: United States
What they do: AT&T Wireless is America's second largest wireless telecommunications company that provides mobile and Wi-Fi services.
Source: AT&T, Reuters (via WSJ.com)
Proceeds: $10.656 billion
Issue Date: 7/13/06
Market: Russia
What they do: Rosneft is a petroleum company partially owned by the Russian government that is engaged in exploration and production in Russia, the Far East, Kazakhstan and Algeria.
Source: Rosneft, Reuters (via WSJ.com)
Proceeds: $11.159 billion
Issue Date: 3/23/10
Market: Japan
What they do: Dai-ichi is one of Japan's top insurance companies that provides individual and group life insurance, annuities, and medical coverage.
Source: Yahoo Finance, Reuters (via WSJ.com)
Proceeds: $11.186 billion
Issue Date: 5/23/06
Market: China
What they do: The Bank of China is one of the largest partially state-owned banks in China that offers a range of financial services to customers across the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Macau and 29 overseas countries.
Source: Bank of China, Reuters (via WSJ.com)
Proceeds: $12.487 billion
Issue Date: 11/17/96
Market: Germany
What they do: Deutsche Telekom is a telecommunications and information technology service company with almost 200 million customers in approximately 50 countries.
Source: Deutsch Telekom, Reuters (via WSJ.com)
Proceeds: $13.745 billion
Issue Date: 10/24/86
Market: Japan
What they do: NTT is a telecommunications provider in Japan that offers fixed and mobile voice and other telecommunications related services.
Source: NTT, Reuters (via WSJ.com)
Proceeds: $16.588 billion
Issue Date: 11/2/99
Market: Italy
What they do: Enel is Italy's largest power company that produces, distributes and sells electricity and gas to more than 61 million customers in 40 countries.
Source: Enel, Reuters (via WSJ.com)
Proceeds: $18.051 billion
Issue Date: 10/12/98
Market: Japan
What they do: In April 2000, NTT Mobile Communications Network changed its name to NTT DOCOMO. The company provides wireless telecommunication services to over 56 million subscribers in Japan.
Source: Yahoo Finance, Reuters (via WSJ.com)
Proceeds: $19.650 billion
Issue Date: 3/18/08
Market: United States
What they do: Visa is the operator of the largest consumer payment system in the world. The company counts approximately 1.7 billion payment cards, credit and otherwise, in circulation.
Source: Yahoo Finance, Reuters (via WSJ.com)
Proceeds: $20.500 billion
Issue Date: 10/22/10
Market: Hong Kong
What they do: American International Assurance is an insurance company based in Hong Kong with offices in the Asia-Pacific region.
Source: AIA, Reuters (via WSJ.com)
Proceeds: $21.969 billion
Issue Date: 10/20/06
Market: China
What they do: The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China provides financial products and services to 3.61 million corporate and 216 million individual clients.
Source: ICBC, Reuters (via WSJ.com)
Proceeds: $22.121 billion
Issue Date: 7/6/10
Market: China
What they do: The Agricultural Bank of China is one of China's largest banks with almost 24,000 branches and approximately 441,000 employees.
Source: Reuters, Reuters (via WSJ.com)
