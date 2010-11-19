Forget GM: Here Are The 16 Biggest IPOs Of All Time

Today we saw the re-launch of General Motors, and its listing on the NYSE. The IPO thus far looks successful with an opening at $35, up from initial public offering price of $33. It has raised $20.1 billion at IPO, according to Reuters.



But how does it rank up against past performers?

