An Incredible Satellite Tour Of 15 Trash Dumps That Are Bigger Than Towns

Mexico, Brazil and South Korea’s all claim to possess the world’s largest landfill. We’re not sure why they want the title.



The manager of Mexico’s Bordo Poniente says that the landfill beats South Korea’s Sudokwon Landfill in terms of surface area, but is a little behind in volume received.

The 3,000 scavengers going through the trash at Rio de Janiero’s Jardim Gramacho landfill, the third contender, are the subject of this year’s Oscar nominated documentary Waste Land. They collect around 200 tons of recyclable material per day.

The largest in the US by daily tons of trash received is Las Vegas’ Apex landfill, which narrowly beats Los Angeles’ Puente Hills according to Waste & Recycling News.

However, we say the largest in the world is the Pacific Trash Vortex or the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, where broken down plastic floating beneath the surface accumulates in the north central Pacific Ocean.

This list, while not exhaustive, includes garbage dumps with the largest area, mass, human scavengers and toxicity to humans.

