What It's Like Inside The World's Largest Bitcoin Mining Operation

Dave Carlson is running one of the largest Bitcoin mining operations there is.

He’s set up an army of number-crunching computers in two warehouses at an undisclosed location in Washington State. The computers generate a ton of heat and burn through electricity, but Carlson says he’s generating $US8 million worth of Bitcoin per month!

He invited KOMO News, a local Seattle station, to come check it out. You can see he’s got quite the setup:

Carlson’s space is filled with computer boards, each housing several chips that do the actual Bitcoin “mining.”

Check out the video below for a more in-depth walkthrough of Carlson’s space. If you need a primer on what Bitcoin is, watch the video from the beginning. If you want to get right to the unbelievable mining setup, jump to three minutes and ten seconds in.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.