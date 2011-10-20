The World’s Highest Paid Political Leaders

Photo: AP
Here’s some interesting data coming to us from Investopedia.com. Now you can understand the frustration of Frau Merkel as she bails out countries’ with leaders making a higher salary than hers!Top 10 Political Leader’s Salary by Country (2010):
1. Lee Hsien Loong (Singapore): $2,183,516
2. Donald Tsang (Hong Kong): $513,245
3. Raila Odinga (Kenya): $427,886
4. Barack Obama (United States): $400,000
5. Nicolas Sarkozy (France): $302,435
6. Stephen Harper (Canada): $296,400
7. Mary McAleese (Ireland): $287,900
8. Julia Gillard (Australia): $286,752
9. Angela Merkel (Germany): $283,608
10. Yoshihiko Noda (Japan): $273,676
