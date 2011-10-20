The World’s Highest Paid Political Leaders

Photo: AP

Here’s some interesting data coming to us from Investopedia.com. Now you can understand the frustration of Frau Merkel as she bails out countries’ with leaders making a higher salary than hers!Top 10 Political Leader’s Salary by Country (2010):

1. Lee Hsien Loong (Singapore): $2,183,516

2. Donald Tsang (Hong Kong): $513,245

3. Raila Odinga (Kenya): $427,886

4. Barack Obama (United States): $400,000

5. Nicolas Sarkozy (France): $302,435

6. Stephen Harper (Canada): $296,400

7. Mary McAleese (Ireland): $287,900

8. Julia Gillard (Australia): $286,752

9. Angela Merkel (Germany): $283,608

10. Yoshihiko Noda (Japan): $273,676



