The 23 Highest-Paid Media Executives In The World

Josh Hallet via FlickrDisney’s Bob Iger did not take home the largest paycheck of 2012.Who are the highest-paid people in media?



Naturally, Disney’s Bob Iger, Comcast’s Brian Roberts, and News Corps.’ Rupert Murdoch are among the best paid, but none of them is the highest-paid executive of last year.

We’ve scoured through the top media companies’ most recent SEC filings to compile a list of the highest-paid media executives of 2012. We only included people who earned at least $5 million in the past year.

One person took home a huge compensation package of $62.2 million.

Note: The SEC reports the top five paid executives of publicly traded U.S companies.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.