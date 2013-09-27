The World's Highest Airport Just Opened In The Mountains Of China

We’ve got a new

airportto add to our travel to-do list, as one of the world’s newest airports is now open for business.

Not only does it have that new airport smell, but this place is also the highest civilian airport in the world as well.

The security lines are now open for business in China, as the airport is now doing its thing in the Tibetan region of southwestern Sichuan province.

Daocheng Yading Airport which does its thing in Garzi sits at just around 15,000-feet above sea level.

That makes us wonder if we can use our electronic devices right from the runway, as technically we’re already well above 10,000-feet.

Right now flights are limited to just options over to Chengdu, but that’s quite a big deal for those in the area. The only true option back and forth was like a bus, and obviously that took quite a long time when compared with an aeroplane. Now the Air China flights — they’re using Airbus A319s — do things in roughly an hour compared to the couple days of travel required by road.

In total things cost around $US250 million or so to build and design, and the new place can hopefully handle around 280,000 passengers per year.

So it’s not quite London-Heathrow or Atlanta, but it’s certainly going to be a convenience to those looking to check things out in the Yading Nature Reserve. Finally, no airport is complete without its very own airport code — this one is DCY.

