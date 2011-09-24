Worlds First Test Tube Hamburger to cost $380,000

For once its plain old geeky science which is going to carry away the tag of the worlds most expensive hamburger. It has no gold, diamonds or any other gimmicks to cost the high price. All it is made of is artificial meat. Meat produced without slaughtering any animal ; meat that was actually grown in a laboratory.



The high cost of the burger is primarily since the technique to create artificial meat is far from perfect and still requires a lot of fine tuning. The in-vitro meat is made from thousands of stem cells which multiply to produce strips of muscle tissue without ever leaving the lab.

Like it or hate it, future generations shall have no option other then to take it. It is inconceivable that farm grown animals could continue to be slaughtered in the future for meat simply because it would be impossible to support the growing human population merely from farm animals. And once in-vitro meat is accepted, the advantages of lab grown meat both ethically and economically will ensure that killing animals for meat will become a thing of the past.

Scientists are currently working on getting the meat as close to the real thing as possible and hope to have the first hamburger made from artificial meat ready within 6 months. However given the amount of R&D that has gone into the project ; the hamburger is bound to cost somewhere around £250,000. It would be a great idea to have an auction for the worlds first artificial meat hamburger and plough the funds back into research.

Dutch scientists experimenting with pig cells say it could be just six months before the first test tube sausage is produced, and within a year lab-grown burgers could be created using similar techniques with cows. Stay posted, I have a feeling that we shall be writing about just the thing in the next six months.

The Rich Times

