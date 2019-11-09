This $12 million 'mansion yacht' is made entirely of stainless steel — and it's a first for the industry. Take a peek inside.

Courtesy of Mansionyachts.com The Mansion Yacht is the world’s first yacht to be made entirely out of stainless steel.

A vessel named Mansion Yacht was shown at the 60th annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, and people have been buzzing about it ever since. According to FOX Business, the yacht is the first ever to be made entirely from stainless steel.

“It does a whole bunch of other things that a normal yacht doesn’t do, so it doesn’t replace an ocean-going yacht, but it definitely is a great addition to the yacht family,” Bruno Edwards of Mansion Yachts told FOX Business.

Edwards told Business Insider that the company’s base 9,000-square-foot model has an asking price of $US12 million. And apparently, “a few billionaires” had already expressed their interests.

“This will be the first one that we sell,” Edwards told FOX Business. “We’ve already had a lot of interest, so we are waiting on our first contract.”

In the meantime, scroll down to learn more and to look inside the stunning Mansion Yacht.

FOX Business reports that the Mansion Yacht is the first yacht to be made entirely out of stainless steel.

Courtesy of Mansionyachts.com

It was recently shown at the 60th annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.



Source:





FOX Business



The 84-foot long vessel has a total 9,000 square feet of space — enough to accommodate 149 people.

Courtesy of Mansionyachts.com



Source:





FOX Business



, Mansion Yachts

It has a 1,600-square-foot entertainment area on the front deck, along with a 3,300-square-foot viewing space.

Courtesy of Mansionyachts.com



Source:

Daily Mail,

Mansion Yachts



The Mansion Yacht has five bedrooms …

Mansion Yacht

Source:Daily Mail, Mansion Yachts

… five bathrooms …

Mansion Yacht

Source:Daily Mail, Mansion Yachts

… a hot tub that can fit up to seven people.

Mansion Yacht

Source:Daily Mail, Mansion Yachts

The boat has 18-feet hydraulic legs which can keep it propped up above water, giving the impression that it is floating.

Courtesy of Mansionyachts.com



Source:





FOX Business,





Mansion Yachts



It’s also relatively eco-conscious, with 72 solar panels capable of producing 15 kilowatts of electricity.

Courtesy of Mansionyachts.com



Source:





FOX Business,





Mansion Yachts



However, despite its name, the Mansion Yacht is not technically a yacht.

Courtesy of Mansionyachts.com

“It does a whole bunch of other things that a normal yacht doesn’t do, so it doesn’t replace an ocean-going yacht,” Bruno Edwards from Mansion Yachts told FOX Business. “But it definitely is a great addition to the yacht family.”



Source:





FOX Business,





Mansion Yachts



Edwards told Business Insider that the base model of the vessel has an asking price of $US12 million.

Courtesy of Mansionyachts.com

Edwards also noted that the Mansion Yacht’s stainless steel will keep the maintenance costs low.

“It is actually 25% of the maintenance cost of a fibreglass boat,” Edwards told FOX Business.



Source:



Daily Mail, FOX Business,Mansion Yachts

The views, at least, are pretty priceless.

Courtesy of Mansionyachts.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.