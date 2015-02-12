World's first drone show promises ballet, battles, races, and lasers

Drones can be used for so many things, from surveillance and mapping to search and rescue efforts and more, but there hasn’t been a great place to showcase these robots’ capabilities — until now.

Dutch event organiser Fjuze is launching the world’s first drone entertainment show, which is going to be hosted at the Amsterdam Arena at some point later this year. (You can sign up to receive notifications for tickets here.)

The show is being put on with cooperation from the Royal Dutch Airforce, which might imply that some or all the drones you’ll see at the show aren’t available for personal use.

Here’s the description of the event, courtesy of Fjuze:

In this high energy and explosive show, drones will take center stage to bring a collaboration and fusion of music, video, projections and special effects. AIR allows you to experience a variety of ballet and battles, races and lasers, circus, illusions and most of all magic from hundreds of drones.

The video teaser for the event looks pretty spectacular. You can check it out below:

