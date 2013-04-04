The World's First mobile phone Call May Also Have Been The Most Epic Gloat Ever

Today marks the 40th anniversary of the world’s first mobile phone call.



We first saw the news on The Verge.

Motorola engineer Marty Cooper made the first call to Joel Engel, a rival from the research department at Bell Labs, on April 3, 1973.

“Joel, this is Marty. I’m calling you from a cell phone, a real handheld portable cell phone.”

Cooper was seemingly rubbing in the fact that Motorola beat Bell to the punch in successfully creating the world’s first mobile phone. Cooper placed the call on the chunky, 2.5 pound Motorola DynaTAC 8000x.

