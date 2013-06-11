The First Baby Is Here Whose Doctor Got Paid In Bitcoin

The world’s first Bitcoin baby is here and adorable.



That’s thanks to Dr. C. Terence Lee, a California-based fertility specialist and Bitcoin aficionado. Lee offered a couple with whom he had worked with before a 50% discount if they would go along with his dream of fostering a Bitcoin retail economy (of babies). As CNN Money’s Stacy Cowley reports:

The child was born thanks to a frozen embryo transfer cycle paid for with bitcoins. Lee says it’s the first time he’s aware of that anyone has paid for fertility treatments that way.

Lee presented on his unconventional fertility methods at the Bitcoin 2013 conference.

Apparently Lee is just in it for the love of the Bitcoin game. The digital currency’s recent crash doesn’t bother him at all.

Lee claims he wouldn’t care if his bitcoins lost their value entirely — he and his staff are having fun figuring out the technology, meeting new people, and enjoying the economic novelty of a whole new kind of currency. He’s even managed to convert a few more of his clients.

