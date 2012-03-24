This Absurd, 150-Carat Ring Is Cut From A Single Diamond And Worth $68 Million

Photo: Courtesy Shawish

This 150-carat ring, apparently cut from a single diamond, has got to be one of the more absurd things we’ve seen lately.You can bet if we somehow came into possession of a diamond the size of a quarter, the last thing we would do would be to carve out a finger-sized hole.



But that’s exactly what Switzerland-based diamond seller Shawish decided to do.

The company is calling this chunk of carbon the “world’s first all-diamond ring,” and it’s valued at around $68 million, according to the Huffington Post.

