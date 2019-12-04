The 'world's fastest UPS truck' has 850 horsepower and is now up for auction

The “world’s fastest UPS truck” is now up for auction with the Iron Horse Auction Company based in Rockingham, North Carolina.

The truck was created by UPS to advertise its sponsorship of NASCAR in the mid-2000s and was famously featured in a series of “Race the Truck” commercials, according to Road and Track.

The "world's fastest UPS truck" – created by the company to advertise its NASCAR sponsorship – is now up for auction, starting at $US1.

The speedy delivery truck is being auctioned off by Iron Horse Auction Company, which is based in Rockingham North Carolina. The auction house claims it is the world’s fastest UPS truck and has 850 horsepower.

The UPS truck is a recognisable icon from the series of “Race the Truck” NASCAR commercials aired in the mid-2000s, which were created to promote the package delivery company’s sponsorship of NASCAR, according to Car and Driver.

The commercials include a clip of famed NASCAR driver Dale Jarrett manoeuvring the truck down a track against other race cars. The truck won, of course, and the sentimental advertisement ends with a screen that reads, “Thanks, Dale. It’s been a good ride.” next to the UPS logo.

The truck is fitted with a Toyota Racing Development engine, according to RacingNews.Co.

Iron Horse Auction Company claims it is the world’s fastest UPS truck.

The speedster was built on a 1990 UPS P-800 Box Truck, according to The Drive.

Mike Ryan, a stunt vehicle builder who has also worked on competition-winning trucks, built the truck in 2006.

It was driven by famed NASCAR driver Dale Jarrett in multiple advertisements and during the 2006 All-Star Race at the end of his career.

The truck was originally created to serve as an advertisement on wheels, but the large response to the vehicle led to Jarrett’s 2006 track drive of the truck.

The truck’s box is 23-feet long, and standard issue.

It delivered packages and was driven approximately 300,000 miles prior to its 11-day conversion project and new life.

The truck was rebuilt with a rolling and racing seats and gauges just like a regular race car.

There’s also a spring and shock package — which increases the truck’s handling, safety, and comfort — and a custom transmission.

The truck also comes equipped with a fire suppression system and has a nitrogen oxide systems injection in place.

The NOS injection brings more air into the cylinders, slightly increasing its horsepower.

It also has an extra set of tires, wheels, and a backup camera.

Bidding will begin on December 4 starting at $US1.

