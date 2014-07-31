The World's Fastest Gaming Mouse Is Now Available -- And Here's What It Looks Like

Move over, Speedy Gonzalez, there’s a new “fastest mouse” out there — it’s Logitech’s G402 Hyperion Fury Ultra-Fast FPS Gaming Mouse, which was announced Wednesday and on sale now for $US59.99.

Logitech, which creates and sells many peripherals and accessories for computers and electronic devices, says the Hyperion Fury is the fastest gaming mouse in the world thanks to its new “Fusion Engine” technology, which tracks the data from the mouse’s standard optical sensor, built-in gyroscope, and accelerometer to deliver tracking speeds of more than 500 inches per second, “which is a speed that’s nearly impossible for a human arm to reach when using a mouse,” according to Chris Pate, product manager of Logitech’s gaming arm, Logitech G.

Pate also said the Hyperion Fury uses Logitech’s Delta Zero technology, which is used in the company’s other mice to ensure “pinpoint accuracy from the optical sensor.”

“We developed Hyperion Fury to primarily address the needs of FPS gamers,” Pate said in an introductory video. “So irrespective of how slowly or how quickly you move the mouse, the physical distance it travels will always correlate to the same amount of movement on the screen.”

The mouse also comes with eight programmable buttons, which can be set to any key combination using Logitech’s gaming software and saved to the mouse’s onboard memory “for easy accessibility.” The mouse also features on-the-fly DPI switching so you can control the speed of your mouse without leaving the game you’re playing, and a “new button design that greatly improves click feeling.”

Check out these photos of the Hyperion Fury, and learn more about the mouse on Logitech’s website.

