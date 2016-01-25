This is the world's deepest pool

At 131 feet to the bottom, the Y-40 pool at the Hotel Terme Millepini in Italy is officially the deepest swimming pool in the world, according to Guinness World Records. That’s essentially as deep as a 12-floor building is high, and longer than Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer statue.

Story by Sophie-Claire Hoeller and editing by Carl Mueller

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.