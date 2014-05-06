The 22 Biggest Yachts In The Seas

One year after its launch, the Emirati royal family’s Azzam retains its crown as the world largest superyacht.

At 590 feet in length, the German-built Azzam is actually twenty three feet longer than a U.S. Navy missile cruiser.

How does Azzam stack up against the competition? Here are the 22 largest yachts in the world, according to Superyacht Times.

