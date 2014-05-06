The 22 Biggest Yachts In The Seas

Benjamin Zhang
Wikipedia

One year after its launch, the Emirati royal family’s Azzam retains its crown as the world largest superyacht.

At 590 feet in length, the German-built Azzam is actually twenty three feet longer than a U.S. Navy missile cruiser.

How does Azzam stack up against the competition? Here are the 22 largest yachts in the world, according to Superyacht Times.

22. Roman Abramovich's 'Luna' -- 377.3 feet long (2010)

21. Roman Abramovich's 'Pelorus' -- 377.3 feet long (2003)

20. Saudi Royal Family's 'Issham Al Baher' -- 379.79 feet long (1973)

19. The Niarchos family's 'Atlantis II' -- 379.99 feet long (1981)

18. The Latsis family's 'Turama' -- 381.92 feet long (1990)

17. Andrey Melnichenko's 'A' -- 390.42 feet long (2008)

16. The Latsis family's 'Alexander' -- 400.1 feet long (1965)

15. The Emir of Qatar's 'Katara' -- 408.14 feet long (2010)

14. Paul Allen's 'Octopus' -- 414.04 feet long (2003)

13. The Emir of Qatar's 'Al Mirqab' -- 436.35 feet long (2008)

12. Yuri Scheffler's 'Serene' -- 439.3 feet long (2011)

11. The Republic of Turkey's 'Savarona' -- 446 feet long (1931)

10. David Geffen's 'Rising Sun' -- 452.76 feet long (2004)

9. Saudi Royal Family's 'Al Salamah' -- 457.02 feet long (1999)

8. Hamdan bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan's 'Yas' -- 462 feet long (2011)

We couldn't find a photo of Yas; this rendering is of Swift141, the ship that was converted to Yas in 2011

7. The Egyptian Navy's 'El Horriya' -- 478.08 feet long (1865)

6. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan's 'Topaz' -- 482.28 feet long (2012)

5. Abdullah ibn Abd al-Aziz's 'Prince Abdulaziz' -- 482.28 feet long (1984)

4. The Sultan of Oman's 'Al Said' -- 508.53 feet long (2008)

3. The Sheikh of Dubai's 'Dubai' -- 531.5 feet long (2006)

2. Roman Abramovich's 'Eclipse' -- 533.14 feet long (2010)

1.Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan's 'Azzam' -- 590 feet long (2013)

Now tour a gorgeous yacht.

The $US300 Million 'Nirvana' Is A Billionaire's Dream >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.