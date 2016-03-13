Take a tour of the world's biggest truck stop

Drivers moving west across Interstate 80 into Iowa experience the first undulations in terrain felt since Pennsylvania.

At night, numbed from hours on the road, its easy to confuse the sensation with flying.

Less than ten miles after crossing the Mississippi River — which marks the border between Illinois and Iowa — a red sign along the highway owns the dark abyss of a Midwestern horizon.

“Iowa 80” it says, and it’s the world’s largest truck stop.

It’s also an unexpected vision into a subculture unknown to most, but familiar to the particular kind of people that for their living pull things across a very, very big country.

Entering Iowa 80, visitors are reminded that this is no ordinary truck stop. Iowa 80 An immediate highlight of Iowa 80 is the 'Super Truck Showroom' ... Iowa 80 ... it's an unrivalled emporium of chrome add-ons ... Iowa 80 ... giving drivers limitless customising options ... just look at all those steering wheels! Annie Fierman There's also a surprisingly expansive selection of air fresheners ... Annie Fierman ... and a host of truck-related movies. Annie Fierman A driver's rig is their home ... so why not make it their own? Annie Fierman Facilities include a gift shop, food court, restaurant, service center, and movie theatre. There are also many trucker-focused options including a chiropractor, dentist, and barber shop. Iowa 80 Driving is a nomadic existence, so the Moon Family, which has run Iowa 80 since 1965, helps provide truckers with easy access to services otherwise prohibitively inconvenient. Iowa 80 Which is why at any given hour the parking lot is filled with big rigs. Annie Fierman Out back is the Truckomat, a full service truck wash ... Truckomat ... and next door is the Dogomat, where your co-pilot can get a much-needed bath, too. Iowa 80 The 'Trucker's Jamboree' takes place every year in July at the truck stop. It's host to a carnival, antique truck show, and the 'Trucker Olympics.' Iowa 80 Events include the truck pull, tire flip, and steering wheel toss. Iowa 80 There is also a concert ... Iowa 80 ... some big crowds ... Iowa 80 ... and rows of classic and antique trucks. Iowa 80 One can take a stance on whether they are a Peterbilt, International, Freightliner, or Kenworth person. Iowa 80 Trucks just look cool! Iowa 80 The event is very much kid and family-friendly. Iowa 80 But even if you miss the Jamboree, the Iowa Trucking Museum is open year round ... Iowa 80 Which has since 2008 been filling up with classic pieces of American freight-hauling history. Iowa 80 And some very, very pretty rigs. Iowa 80

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.