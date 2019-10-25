A 100-foot-tall Tennessee treehouse formerly considered the biggest in the world was just destroyed by a fire — and it burned to the ground in about 15 minutes

Michael Hicks/Getty Images The Minister’s Treehouse in Crossville, Tennessee.

The Minister’s Treehouse in Crossville, Tennessee, was once called the largest treehouse in the world. But on October 22, it burned to the ground.

The 100-foot-tall structure was built by Horace Burgess. As Business Insider previously reported, Burgess said God inspired him to build it.

“The spirit of God said, ‘If you’ll build me a treehouse, I’ll never let you run out of material,'” Burgess said in a video posted by the Knoxville News Sentinel.

The project, which Burgess worked on for 19 years, quickly became a tourist attraction. However, in August 2012, the Tennessee State Fire Marshal said it was unsafe and ordered Burgess to shut it down, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel.

It burned to the ground in a matter of minutes

According to the Knoxville News Sentinel, firefighters responded to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. According to fire officials, the treehouse burned down in about 15 minutes.

The fire’s cause is under investigation, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel. No injuries have been reported.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.