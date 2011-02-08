A shocking satellite tour of the world's biggest slums

Booming urban populations have seen poverty on the rise in some of the world’s biggest cities. Of the 3.49 billion people that now live in cities, 827.6 million are slum dwellers, according to a UN Habitat Report.Global slums can be vastly different in nature. Some are working-class neighborhoods that have been torn up by gang wars like the Petare slum in Venezuela. Others like Dharavi in Mumbai, a mini-city that operates as a recycling hub and has a booming leather industry, are a permanent fixture.

Slums like Kibera are notoriously difficult to measure because they often serve as a conduit for people shifting from the country to big cities. This list is not exhaustive and the ones that made our list did so on the basis of their crime rate, size, and population.

Altos de Cazuca, Colombia. A slum outside Bogota with approximately 50,000 people.

Comuna 13, Colombia. A slum in the city of Medellin with approximately 135,000 people.

Kamagasaki, Japan. A slum in Nishinari-Ku one of 24 wards in Osaka, with a density of 30,000 people in every 2000 meter radius.

Ashaiman, Ghana. A slum outside the city of Tema with approximately 200,000 people.

Kibera, Kenya. A slum in the city of Nairobi with approximately 170,000 - 250,000 people.

Rocinha, Brazil. A slum in Rio de Janeiro with approximately 250,000 people.

Sultanbeyli, Turkey. A slum in Istanbul with approximately 250,000 people.

Petare, Venezuela. A slum in Caracas with approximately 600,000 - 1 million people.

Dharavi, India. A slum in Mumbai with approximately 1 million people.

Sadr City, Iraq. A slum in Baghdad with approximately 2 million people.

Orangi town, Pakistan. A slum in Karachi with approximately 700,000 - 2.5 million people.

Neza-Chalco-Itza barrio, Mexico. A slum in Mexico city with approximately 4 million people.

