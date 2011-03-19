The World's 15 Biggest Landowners

Land: Acreage totaling over 2 million. In The United States, he owns thousands of square miles of hunting grounds in Georgia and Montana. He also has roughly 11,000 acres of land in the Patagonia region of Argentina.

Background: Turner, an iconic America entrepreneur founded the Turner Broadcasting System that launched CNN and several others before being sold to Time Warner for yet another Turner fortune. The eccentric Turner is an avowed outdoorsman and has acquired land to use in his passion for fishing and hunting.

Acreage estimates provided by The New Statesman.