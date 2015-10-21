This 20-year-old officially has the biggest feet in the world

Talk about an impressive feat. Or feet, as it were.

A 20-year-old man Venezuelan man, Jeison Orlando Rodriguez Hernandez, now holds the record for the world’s biggest feet.

Each of his feet measure over 16 inches from heel to toe and Hernandez wears size 26 shoes which have to be custom made in Germany, the New York Post reports.

Doctors confirmed that Hernandez’ large feet are caused by an overactive pituitary gland. As a child, Hernandez was bullied for his now award-winning feet, an experience that he told NowThis left him “traumatized.”

Representatives from the Guinness Book of World Records visited Hernandez to confirm his foot size before they could proclaim him the new record holder.

It was an easy win. Hernandez’ feet are 2 full inches bigger than the previous record holder, Sultan Kosen of Turkey.

