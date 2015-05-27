The state of the world's big emerging markets

For the most part, the emerging markets aren’t looking so hot right now.

“EM economies are failing to gain traction in a context of subdued global growth and uncertainty around Fed rate hikes,” according to Deutsche Bank research.

The most vulnerable EM is Turkey, where “growth is faltering, high inflation prevents monetary easing” and there’s “heightened political uncertainty with June general elections.” But Brazil, Russia, China, and Mexico are all also either slowing down, or were hurt by oil prices.

The only bright spot on the map is India, which is expected to see growth accelerate this year, (even despite some frustrations that progress on reforms is slower than expected.)

Check out Deutsche Bank’s whole map below:

