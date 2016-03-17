This Palestinian woman is the best teacher in the world

Hanan Al Hroub works with children who live near extreme violence in the West Bank, and was just named world’s best teacher by Pope Francis. Hroub was selected from a group of 10 finalists from around the world by the Varkey Foundation, a global education charity that presents the award each year, along with a $1 million prize.

