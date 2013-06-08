35 Mouthwatering Pictures Of Street Food From Around The World

From New York to Bangkok, it seems that every culture in the world has its own comforting and nostalgic street food.
This week, foodies and chefs from around the world are gathering in Singapore for the World Street Food Congress, a 10-day extravaganza that brings together the best street food from around the world.
The Jamboree, which lasts until Sunday, offers the best street foods from around the globe. You’ll find everything from crispy fish tacos from Mexico to fragrant laksa (fish soup) from Malaysia.
From Portland we have a deep fried soft shell crab burger on a toasted bun with tomato and spicy mayo.
Mexico brings us a crispy fish taco. The fish is tilapia, battered and fried, topped with chipotle mayonnaise and red cabbage.
Here's a plate of Nasi Manado. Manado is a city in Indonesia, and a style of cooking. The rice (nasi) is surrounded by a skewer of pork and other incredibly spicy foods.
Vietnam brings us Banh Da (shrimp and fish) noodles in a shrimp-based broth. The fish is crisped and served on top.
From the Hai Nan province in China, this dish is comprised of thin rice noodles, soy sauce, beef jerky, bean sprouts, and mustard greens.
Here's a Malaysian dish called Mee Siam. It's a helping of spicy vermicelli noodles with scallions and whole cooked shrimp.
Pieces of skewered dough are fried, given a coat of shrimp paste, and topped with crushed peanuts in this Malaysian dish called Penang Rojak.
Mung beans are often used in desserts in Malaysia. Here they've been formed into flour strips and made with shaved ice, coconut milk, and palm sugar in a dish called Chendol.
In the U.S. you can find these porchetta sandwiches on food carts. Porchetta is an Italian-style pulled pork, and here it's served with arugula and lemon on a ciabatta roll.
From the southern States we have smothered chicken—tender fried chicken that gets simmered in gravy with mashed potato.
Nasi Kapau is a spicy Indonesian dish with beef jerky, green chilli paste, and jackfruit (a cousin to the mulberry) stew served over rice.
If you're looking for an Indonesian dessert, try these Kue Pancong, bite-sized coconut cakes that are both savory and sweet.
Rice mixed with different herbs, leaves, and toasted coconut make up this favourite Malaysian dish known as Nasi Ulam. Here it's topped with whole shrimp.
Singapore enjoys Putu Mayam from its food carts. It's a mix of rice noodles with either a bit of sugar and coconut, for the sweet, or chicken curry, for the savory.
Try the Cheng Tng, a South Asian sweet soup of gingko nuts, pearl barley, lotus root, persimmon, and wintermelon.
Noodle dishes, like this Ling Shui Suan Fen, are common in China. This one has an intense savory broth, noodles, and dried cuttlefish with a sour plum sauce.
For a Thai dessert, try the Thua Paep, a steamed glutinous dumpling that can be made sweet, with mung beans, or savory, with different vegetables.
From Thailand, Som Tum and Kai Yang present the best of sweet and salty: Som Tum is a sweet papaya salad, and Kai Yang is grilled chicken with a savory fish sauce.
If you like sticky rice, try it Vietnamese-style, made with banana, creamy coconut milk, and toasted sesame seeds.
Don't let the name fool you—these Indian curry puffs actually come from Singapore, and consist of curried chicken and potato wrapped in crispy filo dough.
The tostada, from Mexico, is a crunchy flat bread topped with fresh seafood and a complimentary salsa.
Kerak Telor is commonly found at Indonesian street food vendors. It's a crispy glutinous rice frittata with dried shrimp, coconut, and onion.
Try this warm and comforting Litti Chokha from India, a spiced and baked dough ball spread with a mash of potatoes, tomatoes, and eggplant.
Bao Luo Fen is like China's version of Ramen. A beef broth with rice noodles, pork, corn, and roasted peanuts, this dish will make your insides melt.
Here's a plate of Rojak, a Singaporean meal of fried tofu, shrimp, eggs, and fishcake, served with a sweet potato sauce and fruit.
This ball of flavour is called Pata Puri, a crispy Indian potato puff topped with a number of different sauces.
Mee Goreng is a Vietnamese noodle. Together with vegetables, barbecue pineapple squid, and chilli crab, it makes a great seafood Teppanyaki.
Chicken rice is Singapore's unofficial national dish. It's a greasy and tasty mixture of chicken oil-flavored rice, a spicy garlic chilli sauce, and poached chicken.
Top off your taste tour with these Thai banana fritters, dipped in a sesame batter and deep fried to perfection in coconut oil. Heaven on a plate.
