The 25 best skylines in the world (ranked!)

Julie Zeveloff
Beijing skylineShutterstock.comBeijing has one beautiful skyline.

Every city in the world has a unique skyline. But is it possible to say which is the best?

International building database Emporis attempts to quantify skylines by looking at the number and height of buildings in the world’s major cities. The result is an ever-changing ranking of the world’s most impressive cityscapes.

To rank skylines, Emporis looks at completed skyscrapers (40 floors or more) and high-rises (12-39 floors), and assigns each building a point value based on its floor count. Taller buildings receive significantly higher values (see Emporis’ complete methodology here). TV towers, masts, bridges, and other structures are excluded.

Moscow jumped from 11th place to 4th place year over year, and Shanghai overtook São Paulo in the current ranking.

#25 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil has 2,595 tall buildings in 1,182 square kilometers.

#24 Osaka, Japan has 1,490 tall buildings in 220 square kilometers.

#23 Jakarta, Indonesia has 443 tall buildings in 661 square kilometers.

#22 Istanbul, Turkey has 2,312 tall buildings in 1,991 square kilometers.

#21 Beijing, China has 925 tall buildings in 16,808 square kilometers.

#20 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, has 608 tall buildings in 243 square kilometers.

#19 Mumbai, India has 1,596 tall buildings in 621 square kilometers.

#18 Panama City, Panama has 241 tall buildings in 2,560 square kilometers.

#17 Chongqing, China has 541 tall buildings in 82,403 square kilometers.

#16 Incheon, South Korea has 494 tall buildings in 1,029 square miles.

#15 Shenzhen, China has 420 tall buildings in 2,020 square kilometers.

#14 Busan, South Korea has 351 tall buildings in 527 square miles.

#13 Toronto, Canada has 2,029 tall buildings in 629 square kilometers

#12 Guangzhou, China has 543 tall buildings in 7,434 square kilometers.

#11 Tokyo, Japan has 2,771 tall buildings in 620 square kilometers.

#10 Bangkok, Thailand has 923 tall buildings in 1,568 square kilometers.

#9 São Paulo, Brazil has 5,789 tall buildings in 1,523 square kilometers.

#8 Shanghai, China has 1,121 tall buildings in 6,638 square kilometers.

#7 Chicago, U.S. has 1,160 tall buildings in 589 square kilometers.

#6 Dubai, UAE has 686 tall buildings in 3,885 square kilometers.

#5 Seoul, South Korea has 3,023 tall buildings in 616 square kilometers.

#4 Moscow, Russia has 10,896 tall buildings in 1,081 square kilometers.

#3 Singapore has 4,562 tall buildings in 710 square kilometers.

#2 New York City, U.S. has 6,091 tall buildings in 800 square kilometers.

#1 Hong Kong has 7,794 tall buildings in 1,053 square kilometers.

