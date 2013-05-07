The 25 Best Skylines In The World

Max Rosenberg, Julie Zeveloff
jakarta indonesia skyline

Every city in the world has a unique skyline.

But which is the best?

Building data website Emporis attempts to answer that question by ranking the world’s skylines in real time, using a formula that assigns points to high-rise buildings based on floor count.

As buildings are built and destroyed, the rankings change, but here are the 25 most impressive skylines in the world right now, according to that list.

#25 Macao, China

Population: 568,700

Area: 21 km²

Buildings: 566

Methodology: Each building was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures.

Source: Emporis

#24 Istanbul, Turkey

Population: 10,121,565

Area: 1,991 km²

Buildings: 2,245

Methodology: Each building was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures.

Source: Emporis

#23 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Population: 6,323,037

Area: 1,182 km²

Buildings: 2,567

Methodology: Each building was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures.

Source: Emporis

#22 Jakarta, Indonesia

Population: 10,187,595

Area: 661 km²

Buildings: 410

Methodology: Each building was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures.

Source: Emporis

#21 Beijing, China

Population: 7,746,519

Area: 16,808 km²

Buildings: 905

Methodology: Each building was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures.

Source: Emporis

#20 Mumbai, India

Population: 12,478,447

Area: 621 km²

Buildings: 1,303

Methodology: Each building was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures.

Source: Emporis

#19 Incheon, South Korea

Population: 2,710,579

Area: 1,029 km²

Buildings: 412

Methodology: Each building was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures.

Source: Emporis

#19 Panama City, Panama

Population: 880,691

Area: 2,561 km²

Buildings: 213

Methodology: Each building was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures.

Source: Emporis

#17 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Population: 1,627,172

Area: 244 km²

Buildings: 566

Methodology: Each building was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures.

Source: Emporis

#16 Chongqing, China

Population: 6,300,000

Area: 82,403 km²

Buildings: 546

Methodology: Each building was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures.

Source: Emporis

#15 Shenzhen, China

Population: 3,538,275

Area: 2,020 km²

Buildings: 368

Methodology: Each building was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures.

Source: Emporis

#14 Busan, South Korea

Population: 3,614,950

Area: 528 km²

Buildings: 257

Methodology: Each building was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures.

Source: Emporis

#13 Toronto, Canada

Population: 2,615,060

Area: 630 km²

Buildings: 1,908

Methodology: Each building was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures.

Source: Emporis

#12 Guangzhou, China

Population: 6,560,500

Area: 7,434 km²

Buildings: 512

Methodology: Each building was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures.

Source: Emporis

#11 Moscow, Russia

Population: 11,503,501

Area: 1,081 km²

Buildings: 3,810

Methodology: Each building was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures.

Source: Emporis

#10 Tokyo, Japan

Population: 8,967,665

Area: 621 km²

Buildings: 2,707

Methodology: Each building was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures.

Source: Emporis

#9 Bangkok, Thailand

Population: 8,280,925

Area: 1,569 km²

Buildings: 904

Methodology: Each building was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures.

Source: Emporis

#8 Shanghai, China

Population: 17,836,133

Area: 6,639 km²

Buildings: 1,005

Methodology: Each building was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures.

Source: Emporis

#7 São Paulo, Brazil

Population: 11,316,149

Area: 1,523 km²

Buildings: 5,676

Methodology: Each building was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures.

Source: Emporis

#6 Seoul, South Korea

Population: 10,581,728

Area: 616 km²

Buildings: 2,895

Methodology: Each building was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures.

Source: Emporis

#5 Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Population: 2,104,895

Area: 3,885 km²

Buildings: 629

Methodology: Each building was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures.

Source: Emporis

#4 Chicago, USA

Population: 2,707,120

Area: 589 km²

Buildings: 1,134

Methodology: Each building was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures.

Source: Emporis

#3 Singapore

Population: 5,312,400

Area: 710 km²

Buildings: 5,398

Methodology: Each building was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures.

Source: Emporis

#2 New York, USA

Population: 8,336,697

Area: 800 km²

Buildings: 5,998

Methodology: Each building was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures.

Source: Emporis

#1 Hong Kong, China

Population: 7,061,200

Area: 1,053 km²

Buildings: 7,756

Methodology: Each building was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures.

Source: Emporis

Now see Hong Kong's skyline from another angle.

These Dramatic Photos Of Hong Kong Will Give You Vertigo >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.