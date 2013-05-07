The 25 Best Skylines In The World

Every city in the world has a unique skyline.
But which is the best?
Building data website Emporis attempts to answer that question by ranking the world’s skylines in real time, using a formula that assigns points to high-rise buildings based on floor count.
As buildings are built and destroyed, the rankings change, but here are the 25 most impressive skylines in the world right now, according to that list.
Population: 568,700
Area: 21 km²
Buildings: 566
Methodology: Each building was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures.
Source: Emporis
Population: 10,121,565
Area: 1,991 km²
Buildings: 2,245
Population: 6,323,037
Area: 1,182 km²
Buildings: 2,567
Population: 10,187,595
Area: 661 km²
Buildings: 410
Population: 7,746,519
Area: 16,808 km²
Buildings: 905
Population: 12,478,447
Area: 621 km²
Buildings: 1,303
Population: 2,710,579
Area: 1,029 km²
Buildings: 412
Population: 880,691
Area: 2,561 km²
Buildings: 213
Population: 1,627,172
Area: 244 km²
Buildings: 566
Population: 6,300,000
Area: 82,403 km²
Buildings: 546
Population: 3,538,275
Area: 2,020 km²
Buildings: 368
Population: 3,614,950
Area: 528 km²
Buildings: 257
Population: 2,615,060
Area: 630 km²
Buildings: 1,908
Population: 6,560,500
Area: 7,434 km²
Buildings: 512
Population: 11,503,501
Area: 1,081 km²
Buildings: 3,810
Population: 8,967,665
Area: 621 km²
Buildings: 2,707
Population: 8,280,925
Area: 1,569 km²
Buildings: 904
Population: 17,836,133
Area: 6,639 km²
Buildings: 1,005
Population: 11,316,149
Area: 1,523 km²
Buildings: 5,676
Population: 10,581,728
Area: 616 km²
Buildings: 2,895
Population: 2,104,895
Area: 3,885 km²
Buildings: 629
Population: 2,707,120
Area: 589 km²
Buildings: 1,134
Population: 5,312,400
Area: 710 km²
Buildings: 5,398
Population: 8,336,697
Area: 800 km²
Buildings: 5,998
Population: 7,061,200
Area: 1,053 km²
Buildings: 7,756
