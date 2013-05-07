The 25 Best Skylines In The World

Every city in the world has a unique skyline.



But which is the best?

Building data website Emporis attempts to answer that question by ranking the world’s skylines in real time, using a formula that assigns points to high-rise buildings based on floor count.

As buildings are built and destroyed, the rankings change, but here are the 25 most impressive skylines in the world right now, according to that list.

