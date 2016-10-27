The 10 best restaurants in the world, according to travellers

Sophie-Claire Hoeller
AdamsFacebook/Adam’s Restaurant BirminghamAdam’s in England.

Word of mouth is still the best way to find the best meals.

Travel planning and booking site TripAdvisor just announced its Travellers’ Choice Awards for the best restaurants in the world, analysing millions of traveller reviews written over a 12-month period.

While most are in Europe, one US restaurant made the cut.

Keep scrolling to see where to get the best meals of your life.

1. Martin Berasategui -- Lasarte, Spain

Trip Advisor

2. Maison Lameloise -- Chagny, France

Facebook/Maison Lameloise

3. L'Auberge de l'Ill -- Illhaeusern, France

TripAdvisor

4. Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons -- Great Milton, England

TripAdvisor

5. Ristorante Don Alfonso 1890 -- Sant'Agata sui Due Golfi, Italy

TripAdvisor

6. Alinea -- Chicago, Illinois

TripAdvisor

7. Waterside Inn -- Bray on Thames, England

TripAdvisor

8. Voila Bistrot -- Paraty, Brazil

TripAdvisor

9. Adam's -- Birmingham, England

Facebook/Adam's Restaurant Birmingham

10. Azurmendi Gastronomico -- Larrabetzu, Spain

TripAdvisor

