The 25 Best Restaurants On The Planet

This year’s World’s 50 Best Restaurant awards were presented last night in London, and Copenhagen’s Noma is back on top after falling to second place in 2013.

Organised by Restaurant magazine and co-sponsored by Pellegrino and Acqua Panna, the World’s 50 Best list is based on the votes of more than 900 international leaders in the restaurant industry.

Europe took home the majority of the prizes, with 28 spots going to restaurants in European countries. Spain had three restaurants in the top ten.

We rounded up the top 25, but you can view the full list here (or click here for a copy of the guide).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.