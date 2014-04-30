The 25 Best Restaurants On The Planet

This year’s World’s 50 Best Restaurant awards were presented last night in London, and Copenhagen’s Noma is back on top after falling to second place in 2013.
Organised by Restaurant magazine and co-sponsored by Pellegrino and Acqua Panna, the World’s 50 Best list is based on the votes of more than 900 international leaders in the restaurant industry.
Europe took home the majority of the prizes, with 28 spots going to restaurants in European countries. Spain had three restaurants in the top ten.
We rounded up the top 25, but you can view the full list here (or click here for a copy of the guide).
Paris, France
Last year's ranking: 16
Years on list: 11
Diners around the world make a special trip to Paris just for Alain Passard's food at L'Arpège, especially his Oeuf à la Coque -- a lightly cooked egg yolk with crème fraîche, maple syrup, vinegar, and spices.
The meal centres mainly around vegetables from his garden, and is worth its three-Michelin-star rating.
Hong Kong
Last year's ranking: 36
Years on list: 4
Amber, at the Landmark Mandarin Oriental in Central, has two Michelin stars and serves modern French fare. The executive chef is Richard Ekkebus, who is known for his innovation preparations.
Stockholm, Sweden
Last year's ranking: 12
Years on list: 3
Formerly Frantzén/Lindeberg, the restaurant changed its name after pastry chef Daniel Lindeberg departed last year. Now, chef Björn Frantzén prepares modern Scandinavian food with Asian influences at Restaurant Frantzén.
95% of the ingredients they use are from Sweden, and many are plucked straight from the restaurant's own garden.
Albufeira, Portugal
Last year's ranking: 37
Years on list: 3
Executive chef Dieter Koschina serves a fusion of cuisines from Portugal and his native Austria in his stunning restaurant overlooking the Atlantic coast.
One standout dish on the impressive menu is confit bacalhau with beetroot coulis and yogurt.
Mexico City, Mexico
Last year's ranking: 17
Years on list: 4
Known for its reinvention of Mexican favourites, head chef Enrique Olvera is not afraid of dried insects in his food at Pujol.
His sea bass ceviche with hoja santa tortilla and black bean purée is an amazing take on traditional Mexican flavours.
And with 27 expert cooks in the kitchen, every dish is exquisite.
Järpen, Sweden
Last year's ranking: 34
Years on list: 3
Chef Magnus Nilsson's Fäviken, located in the far northern reaches of Sweden, is one of the most isolated restaurants on the planet.
Nilsson can be found foraging and hunting on the 20,000-acre estate where the restaurant is located, and is adept at preserving vegetables and meat to use in his dining room year-round.
Bangkok, Thailand
Last year's ranking: n/a
Years on list: 1
Kolkata-born chef Gaggan Anand, who trained at elBulli under the guidance of Ferran Adrià. serves reimagined Indian cuisine in his Bangkok dining room.
Gaggan has become a hot destination restaurant in Asia, and no wonder, with dishes like Chowpati Year 2050 -- 'a whimsical take on the street- food snack papdi chaat, comprising a spherical yogurt 'egg' on a fried dough chip with herbal foam and tamarind chutney' -- on the menu.
Vienna, Austria
Last year's ranking: 9
Years on list: 6
Heinz Reitbauer is known for sensational food at Steirereck.
Described as neo-Austrian with historical bent, the dishes play with Austria's culinary history, and use rare ingredients such as wild boar's head and nasturtium root.
Lima, Peru
Last year's ranking: 50
Years on list: 2
Despite its location in central Lima, Central is home to a garden where chef Virgilio Martinez experiments with new varieties of fruits, herbs, and produce.
Martinez serves Peruvian with international influences: A standout on the menu is 'Extreme Altitude,' consisting of frozen potato, cushuro, mullaca root and paico.
Bangkok, Thailand
Last year's ranking: 32
Years on list: 3
Australian-born chef David Thompson serves an historic twist on the cuisine of Thailand at Nahm.
The restaurant, located in the high-end Metropolitan Hotel in Bangkok, features bare wooden tables and brick pillars, a throwback to the ancient cities of Siam.
Bergisch Gladbach, Germany
Last year's ranking: 10
Years on list: 7
The modern German fare at Vendôme takes avant-garde to the next level. Take for instance the venison with pine-needle jelly and celery cream.
And Joachim Wissler's meals tend to be on the epic side, with the largest menu running a staggering 25 courses.
Menton, France
Last year's ranking: 28
Years on list: 6
Located on the French-Italian border on the Côte d'Azur, Mirazur's focus is on seafood.
Executive chef Mauro Colagreco changes the menu nearly daily, based on the availability of fresh seafood and what's growing in his restaurant's organic garden.
London, England
Last year's ranking: 13
Years on list: 4
Aussie native chef Brett Graham has catapulted The Ledbury into Michelin-star status.
The modern French food is high-quality, while the ambiance is relaxed and casual. One of his best dishes is the loin and neck of lamp with rosemary curd, artichokes, sunflower seeds, and garlic.
Chicago, Illinois
Last year's ranking: 15
Years on list: 9
The only Chicago restaurant with three Michelin stars, Alinea is consistently ranked highly thanks to avant garde dish presentation by chefs Grant Achatz and Nick Kokonas.
The tasting menu can cost up to $US285 per person, and includes dishes like a make your own ravioli and an elaborate Jackson Pollock-esque dessert masterpiece.
São Paolo, Brazil
Last year's ranking: 6
Years on list: 9
Alex Atala and head chef Geovane Carneiro take contemporary Brazilian cuisine to new heights at D.O.M.
They use ingredients from the Amazon rain forest to create dishes such as fresh heart of palm with scallops and coral sauce.
The World's 50 Best describes Alex Atala as 'Part chef, part historian, part botanist.'
Modena, Italy
Last year's ranking: 3
Years on list: 6
Massimo Bottura is the genius behind this modern Italian establishment. And at Osteria Francescana, you never quite know what show-stopping cuisine you're going to be served.
One of Bottura's newest creations is the 'comuflage -- a hare in the woods' dish, which includes a thin layer of foie gras decorated with powders of hare blood, chestnut, various herbs, and then arranged to look like army woodland camo.
Girona, Spain
Last year's ranking: 1
Years on list: 9
This year's number two goes to the three Roca brothers and their restaurant El Celler de Can Roca. Joan is the maestro chef, Joseph the head sommelier, and Jordi the rule-breaking pastry chef.
The modern Spanish cuisine is also pure perfection and highly innovative. The charcoal-grilled king prawn with king-prawn 'sand,' ink rocks, fried legs, head juice, and king prawn essence is unforgettable.
